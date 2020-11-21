Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

