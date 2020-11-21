Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after buying an additional 1,670,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after buying an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,992,000 after buying an additional 224,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,729,000 after buying an additional 695,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $170.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $180.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

