Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 2,106 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $110.90 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $139.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion and a PE ratio of -78.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.60.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.96.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,108 shares of company stock valued at $108,891,612 over the last three months.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

