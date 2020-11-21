Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 28,009 Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,009 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the third quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 29,336 shares valued at $686,956. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INOV. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

INOV opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 469.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

