Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 24,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $935,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $1,071,530.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,600 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys stock opened at $241.10 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $273.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

