Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.8% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 96,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 194,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $159,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.