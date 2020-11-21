Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,558 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $132,268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $84,778,000. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $89,066,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 143.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 873,146 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $87.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.82.

