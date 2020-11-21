Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,354,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,186 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,155,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 865,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

