Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $789,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 78,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.14, for a total value of $394,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $256,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,396 shares of company stock worth $23,737,332. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.47.

DXCM opened at $315.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

