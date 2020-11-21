Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BACHY stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Bank of China has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

