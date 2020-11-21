Barclays Begins Coverage on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHYHY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.