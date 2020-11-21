Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTEGY opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.