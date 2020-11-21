Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Main First Bank raised shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.