Barclays Reaffirms Neutral Rating for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Davy Research raised easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Wednesday. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 561.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 609.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,977.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

