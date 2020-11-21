Barclays Reaffirms Neutral Rating for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock.
EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Davy Research raised easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).
EZJ stock opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Wednesday. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 561.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 609.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97.
About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.
Featured Story: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.