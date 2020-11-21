Basf’s (BASFY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BASFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Main First Bank raised shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Basf to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.25. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

