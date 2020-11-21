BeatzCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $42.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $331,085.78 and $42.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000642 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001252 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,570 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

