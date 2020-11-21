Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BERY. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berry Global Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.31.
BERY opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
