Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BERY. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berry Global Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.