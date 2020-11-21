BidaskClub Downgrades BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. BRP has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $60.56.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $901.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.73 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 329.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after buying an additional 2,809,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 229.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after buying an additional 1,169,414 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,743,000 after buying an additional 71,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 316.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after buying an additional 742,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 25.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 170,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

