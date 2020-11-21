Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.