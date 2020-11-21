BitCapitalVendor Trading Up 12.6% This Week (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $24,348.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00076465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00399943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00022487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00028114 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $520.97 or 0.02798248 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 992,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

