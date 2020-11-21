Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $173.73 or 0.00933139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, CoinZest, Koinex and Bittrex. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and approximately $747.11 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00234255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00094261 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00359897 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00156288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,576,520 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Binance, CoinBene, Bitkub, Hotbit, Coinbit, Poloniex, Bitbns, IDAX, Bittrex, Bibox, MBAex, Altcoin Trader, Coinsquare, Bithumb, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Bitrue, BX Thailand, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Huobi, FCoin, WazirX, HitBTC, Upbit, Bit-Z, Kraken, CoinZest, Indodax, BigONE, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Korbit, SouthXchange and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

