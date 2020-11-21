BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.27.

BJ opened at $42.00 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,882,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,129 shares of company stock worth $20,393,190. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

