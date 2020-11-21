BMO Capital Markets Boosts Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to $1,700.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,750.00 to $1,865.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Constellation Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,222.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,137.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,132.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $746.28 and a 1-year high of $1,284.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

