Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Lifted to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNE. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of C$2.03.

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$1.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.38. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

