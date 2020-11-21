Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 441,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after buying an additional 67,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

NYSE BSX opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

