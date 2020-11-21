Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bouygues from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BOUYF stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.67.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

