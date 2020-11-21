Brokerages Set 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) PT at $15.47

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QFIN. ValuEngine cut 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 439.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter worth $8,527,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter worth $830,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 283.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 64,648 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

