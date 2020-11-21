Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) PT at $46.10

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $2,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,401.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

