Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Insider David Pietrantoni Sells 3,457 Shares of Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 19.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKS. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

