Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $19.85 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

