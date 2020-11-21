BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BTGOF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BT Group stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

