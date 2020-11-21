CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Given a C$31.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$31.00 price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

CAE stock opened at C$31.51 on Tuesday. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.26 and a twelve month high of C$42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.65.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.