Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) a C$4.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.00 price objective on Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

CVE VHI opened at C$2.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 million and a PE ratio of -84.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Vitalhub Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.20 and a 1-year high of C$3.42.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the mental health, long term care, community health service, home health, social service, acute care, and hospital sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, Web-based assessment, and electronic healthcare record solutions.

