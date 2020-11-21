Canaccord Genuity Raises Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target to C$3.75

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

