Canaccord Genuity Raises Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target to $14.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOPMF. CIBC upgraded Neo Performance Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NOPMF stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

