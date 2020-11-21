Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $63.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TCNNF. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, M Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.28.

TCNNF opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $28.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

