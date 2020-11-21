Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after buying an additional 113,333 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 219,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 726.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.