CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDNA. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.43.

CDNA opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. CareDx has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 0.76.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,872,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,898. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after purchasing an additional 347,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,409,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,351,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after purchasing an additional 557,275 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,539,000 after purchasing an additional 583,725 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 779,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

