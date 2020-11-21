Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

Get Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:CCL opened at GBX 1,163 ($15.19) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 988.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,014.39. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.10. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,732 ($48.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.