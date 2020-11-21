Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Holdings Decreased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Carvana were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVNA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carvana by 159.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,588 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 23.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,311,000 after purchasing an additional 366,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 69.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,485,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,616,000 after purchasing an additional 609,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.70.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total value of $190,341.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.17, for a total value of $5,555,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,761 shares of company stock worth $40,421,108. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $234.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 2.58. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $242.15.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

