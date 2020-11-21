Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,616 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Catalent worth $51,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $278,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.59. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $120.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

