Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPCAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

