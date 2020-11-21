CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Geoffrey Martin Sells 200 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Geoffrey Martin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.86, for a total transaction of C$11,572.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,122 shares in the company, valued at C$38,541,818.92.

Geoffrey Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Geoffrey Martin sold 100 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.89, for a total transaction of C$5,789.00.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$58.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$34.57 and a 12-month high of C$60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$53.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.01.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL.B. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.67.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

