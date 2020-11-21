CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Raised to $66.00 at TD Securities

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCDBF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Laurentian reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) began coverage on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $45.52.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

