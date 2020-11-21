Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 41.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $4,172,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Celanese by 61.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese by 6.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $73,861,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $135.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

