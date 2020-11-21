Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CVE. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, CSFB lowered Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.19.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$6.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.79. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

