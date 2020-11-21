Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$5.35

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its target price increased by Laurentian from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) set a C$4.30 price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of CIA opened at C$4.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.77. Champion Iron Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.96 and a 12-month high of C$4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$271.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

