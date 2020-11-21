Charles Liang Sells 1,284 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,701,904 shares in the company, valued at $201,057,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMCI opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $111,123,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 977,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,810,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 71,501 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 868,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,927,000 after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 425,579 shares in the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

