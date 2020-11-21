Chilton Investment Co. LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,005 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $349.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.