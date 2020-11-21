CI Investments Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 952.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 75.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $92,486,000 after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $211,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 12,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP opened at $204.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.16 and a 200-day moving average of $182.31. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

